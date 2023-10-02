Police, FBI respond to bank robbery, Walmart incident in south suburbs
The suspects are at large after carjacking and "elderly person" and fleeing in their vehicle.
The suspects are at large after carjacking and "elderly person" and fleeing in their vehicle.
Former President Donald Trump’s civil trial for business fraud began Monday at a New York state courthouse in Manhattan, where Trump is appearing in person. New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Trump defrauded lenders by inflating the value of his assets.
Rivian reported Monday it produced 16,304 vehicles at its Normal, Illinois factory and delivered 15,564 to customers, a higher-than-expected result that puts the company on track to beat its estimates for the year. Rivian produces four vehicles: its two consumer vehicles, the R1T truck and R1S SUV, and two versions of its commercial van. Rivian has also worked on the efficiency within its Normal, Illinois factory and developed its own drive unit called the Enduro to reduce costs and lessen its dependency on suppliers.
With one benefit to EVs being lower running costs, it makes sense that people shopping for a new-to-them vehicle would be considering something electric.
Both MLB and MLB.TV announced historic numbers in attendance and viewership, respectively, on Monday.
Tesla delivered 435,059 vehicles in the third quarter, a result that missed Wall Street expectations and was nearly 7% lower than the previous quarter. Tesla said planned downtimes at its factories led to lower production and delivery numbers. Tesla has delivered 1.32 million vehicles so far this year, leaving a 480,000 sales hole to fill.
Toyota's miniature Land Cruiser said to come to market in 2024. Internally called a 'Jimny killer,' could be called Land Hopper.
Volkswagen will expand its range of electric cars with a city car-sized crossover. The model will enter production in Wolfsburg, Germany, in 2026.
Lottery fever is once again in the air. Despite low odds, experts explain how winning is a "powerful fantasy."
Alpaca VC closed on $78 million in commitments for its third fund and launched the new Alpaca Real Estate platform. Founded in 2013 by Ryan Freedman, Alpaca initially invested in real estate-focused startups. The multi-stage venture capital firm uses a research-driven approach and invests at the intersection of the physical and digital worlds.
Humane has unveiled the Ai Pin in full at a Paris fashion show (Humane x Coperni) as a way to show off the device's new form factor.
Jones had 25 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and the final steal that mattered the most to ensure a meeting of the appointed super-teams. It’s a massive stat line showcasing Jones’ importance to this team of five All-Stars.
Lexus to reveal an EV concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. Not sure where it fits in the rush of EV news Toyota's been putting out.
Volkswagen's $2.1 billion plan to launch a dedicated electric-vehicle factory in Wolfsburg, Germany is kaput. The automaker instead reportedly plans to modify its existing plants in Zwickau and Wolfsburg to handle production of a new flagship EV — the postponed Project Trinity — and an all-electric Golf hatchback. This tracks with an earlier statement from VW passenger cars boss Thomas Schaefer, who said last year that an additional factory might not be necessary as VW produces fewer combustion-engine vehicles over time.
Prosecutor describes Duane "Keffe D" Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the iconic rapper in 1996.
Jeep offers the Avenger in gas and electric variants in Europe and said that a large portion of the initial interest has been for the electric version.
'They are so sturdy and have never ripped on me, no matter how much I stuff them,' shared a fan.
Do you drive a car that was made in America? If so, was it union-built? Check out this handy guide to find out; the answer may surprise you.
French antitrust authorities conducted a surprise raid on a graphics card company this week — and reports say that company was NVIDIA.
The U.S. Justice Department says eBay unlawfully sold hundreds of thousands of products like pesticides and car emission-control defeat devices.
Meta has a new, AI-centric, strategy to sell the public on its vision for the metaverse.