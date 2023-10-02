Police, FBI respond to bank robbery, Walmart incident in south suburbs

TechCrunch

Rivian reported Monday it produced 16,304 vehicles at its Normal, Illinois factory and delivered 15,564 to customers, a higher-than-expected result that puts the company on track to beat its estimates for the year. Rivian produces four vehicles: its two consumer vehicles, the R1T truck and R1S SUV, and two versions of its commercial van. Rivian has also worked on the efficiency within its Normal, Illinois factory and developed its own drive unit called the Enduro to reduce costs and lessen its dependency on suppliers.