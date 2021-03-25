Police, FBI on scene at University of Kentucky hospital

·1 min read

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police and FBI agents were investigating an incident at the the University of Kentucky’s Chandler Hospital emergency room Thursday.

The university sent out a campus alert around 11 a.m. asking people to avoid the area. University officials said other parts of the campus are safe and operating normally.

The FBI, campus police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene, but authorities have not announced why they have a presence at the hospital.

The FBI Louisville office said its Lexington agency is “aware of the situation at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and is reporting to the scene to assist.”

Some officers were dressed in bomb gear and there was a robot deployed on the scene, according to media reports.

Police shut off access to some roads near the hospital.

Recommended Stories

  • Man Faces Charges for 6 Anti-Asian Attacks in Neighborhood

    York police arrested a 33-year-old man connected to a string of attacks against Asians in Markham, Ontario on Monday. Arjun Choudhari was found to be connected to a series of anti-Asian attacks that happened between January and March, according to York Regional Police. The authorities responded to a call of an assault in Pillar Rock Crescent on March 16 where a man struck an Asian woman in the back with an object while walking.

  • U.S. Congress approves extension of small business Paycheck Protection Program

    A majority of the U.S. Senate on Thursday agreed to extend the coronavirus pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) until the end of May, giving small businesses more time to apply and the government more time to process requests. The bill, passed on a vote of 92-7, has already been approved by the House of Representatives and now goes to Democratic President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law. The PPP provides loans to small businesses struggling to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in millions of businesses curtailing their operations or even shutting down for periods.

  • This Is Us: Moving Out

    Kevin and Madison get an unexpected guest.

  • Michael Keaton reveals he's undecided on Batman role in The Flash movie, says COVID-19 will 'determine everything'

    The actor says he hasn't even looked at the script sent to him as he's concentrating on another project.

  • Orioles add Matt Harvey to major league roster

    Matt Harvey is back in the major leagues with the Orioles.

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Stan Wawrinka out 'a few weeks' after foot surgery

    Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka has undergone surgery for an injury to his left foot. Wawrinka said Thursday that he would be out “for a few weeks," with the French Open starting May 23. “After having some problems in my left foot for a while, I have decided to do a small procedure on it,” Wawrinka wrote on his social media accounts.

  • Region of England with three times COVID rate of London highlights stark divide in infection rates

    COVID infection rates are falling faster in the South of England than anywhere else in the country.

  • Rangers’ Khris Davis (quad) will miss start of season

    Newly acquired Texas slugger Khris Davis will miss the start of the season for the Rangers because of a quadriceps strain suffered on a bunt single.

  • Michigan sees virus surge, but tighter restrictions unlikely

    Michigan, which not long ago had one of the country's lowest COVID-19 infection rates, is confronting an alarming spike that some experts worry could be a harbinger nationally. In what public health authorities across the U.S. have been warning for months might happen around the country, the resurgence is being fueled by loosened restrictions, a more infectious variant and pandemic fatigue. While vaccinations in Michigan are helping to protect senior citizens and other vulnerable people, the upswing is driving up hospitalizations among younger adults and threatening in-person instruction at schools.

  • Chrissy Teigen Has a Very Chrissy Teigen Explanation For Her New Tattoo: "I Just Like Dots"

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Chrissy Teigen has a new tattoo, and it's a perfect reminder of how they don't always need to have a deeper meaning. The model and cookbook author revealed her new ink - a series of tiny dots drawn in a pattern on each of her right fingers - on Instagram on March 18.

  • Seth Meyers wants the media to stop using certain terms when describing mass shootings

    On Tuesday's "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the host discussed Monday's horrific shooting in Colorado which left 10 people dead. Meyers called on his fellow members of the media to boycott certain words and terms when covering similar stories. "Honestly, when it comes to talking about these things, I think we're all just running out of words," said Meyers. "I think the news media is running out of words but I do think there are some words we can stop using when this happens." The first word he would like stricken from media lexicon is unimaginable. "That's probably a word we can retire when something happens three or four times a week, it is no longer unimaginable," said Meyers. "Sadly, we're at a place where common sense gun laws and political action are the things that have become unimaginable." Meyers echoed President Biden's frustration over a lack of sensible gun control legislation, and called for politicians to stop offering prayers and start offering actual measures to curb gun violence. "We can do away with 'thoughts and prayers,'" said Meyers. "If the best you can muster in response to this kind of horror is to say words inside your own head and nothing more, best to look around. Find someone or some organization that's taking action, and help them instead."

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones’ Top 10 Stock Picks and Latest Portfolio

    In this article we presented billionaire Paul Tudor Jones’ top 10 stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jones’ investment strategy and his history to read Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones’ Top 5 Stock Picks. Paul Tudor Jones II is an American billionaire and hedge fund manager who founded Tudor Investment Corporation in 1980. […]

  • Massive container ship is wedged sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking all shipping traffic

    A massive container ship that got stuck sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal on Tuesday morning was still blocking all shipping traffic in one of the world's busiest waterways Wednesday, The Associated Press reports, citing satellite data. The MV Ever Given, owned by Japan's Shoei Kisen and operated by operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Group, appears to have its protruding bow wedged under one bank of the canal and its stern nearly touching the other one. The Ever Given is one of the world's largest cargo ships, almost 200 feet wide and a quarter mile (400 meters) long. "It can move more than 20,000 containers and is taller than the Empire State Building if turned upright," The Wall Street Journal reports. So, the #SuezCanal is blocked... Massive container ship EVER GIVEN stuck in the most awkward way possible. Ongoing for hours. Every tug Egypt could spare appear to be trying to pull it free. Vessel tracker: https://t.co/MsTUgVgyTH pic.twitter.com/08w4qpPqln — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 23, 2021 Leth Agencies, a service provider for the Suez Canal, said about 42 northbound vessels and 64 southbound ships are sitting idle, waiting for the blockade to be cleared. "There are ships ahead and behind us as far as you can see," Manolis Kritikos, a mechanic at one tanker, told the Journal. Julianne Cona posted a photo to Instagram of the Ever Given from aboard one of those idle ships, the MV Denver. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Cona (@fallenhearts17) It isn't clear what happened to the Ever Given. Evergreen blamed strong winds for the ship's mishap, but shipping logistics company GAC said the Ever Given suffered "a blackout while transiting in a northerly direction." The 120-mile Suez Canal, opened in 1869, is a vital shipping route for oil, natural gas, and containers of manufactured goods traveling from Asia to Europe and vice versa. The Suez Canal Authority says about 19,000 vessels passed through the canal in 2020, representing about 10 percent of the world's trade. More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersA pro-Trump evangelical advised getting the COVID-19 vaccine. His fans revolted.

  • CBS Renews ‘FBI’ & ‘FBI: Most Wanted’, Orders Spinoff Series ‘FBI: International’

    Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise is growing. CBS has renewed the hit mothership series FBI for a fourth season, FBI: Most Wanted for a third season, and has given a series order to FBI: International, the third iteration of the successful FBI brand, for the 2021-22 broadcast season. FBI: International, which we previously reported had been […]

  • EXPLAINER: How is officer's duty relevant to Floyd case?

    As attorneys argued over whether to allow evidence from George Floyd's 2019 arrest at the trial of a former police officer charged in his death in 2020, Judge Peter Cahill wanted to know the relevance of Floyd's behavior a year before he died. Weren’t Derek Chauvin and other officers “duty bound to deal with the arrestee as they find them?” Cahill asked. Legal and criminal justice experts say Cahill was expressing a longstanding concept that police officers are required to protect not only themselves and the public, but the person they are arresting.

  • Biden prepared to chuck filibuster in historic push to re-engineer America, quickly

    President Biden recently held an undisclosed East Room session with historians that included discussion of how big is too big — and how fast is too fast — to jam through once-in-a-lifetime historic changes to America. Why it matters ... The historians’ views were very much in sync with his own: It is time to go even bigger and faster than anyone expected. If that means chucking the filibuster and bipartisanship, so be it. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Four things are pushing Biden to jam through what could amount to a $5 trillion-plus overhaul of America, and vast changes to voting, immigration and inequality.He has full party control of Congress, and a short window to go big.He has party activists egging him on.He has strong gathering economic winds at his back. And he’s popular in polls.Presidential historian Michael Beschloss told Axios FDR and LBJ may turn out to be the past century's closest analogues for the Biden era, "in terms of transforming the country in important ways in a short time."Beschloss said the parallels include the New Deal economic relief that Franklin Roosevelt brought in 1933, which saved the country from the Depression and chaos. And Biden is on track to leave the country in a different place, as Lyndon Johnson did with his Great Society programs.People close to Biden tell us he’s feeling bullish on what he can accomplish, and is fully prepared to support the dashing of the Senate’s filibuster rule to allow Democrats to pass voting rights and other trophy legislation for his party. He loves the growing narrative that he’s bolder and bigger-thinking than President Obama. This temptation to go even bigger, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell insists, will create such a fissure between the parties that he compared it this week to "nuclear winter."But we're told Biden won’t hesitate. Just as he passed the $1.9 trillion COVID rescue package with zero Republican votes and zero regrets, his team sees little chance he's going to be able to rewire the government in his image if he plays by the rules of bringing in at least 10 Republicans.He won't rub their noses in it, we're told. That'll be the Biden touch to rolling the opposition — and getting that much closer to the status of latter-day FDR. Biden's list includes: rural broadband expansion, which would be transformative for those communities ... make child tax credit permanent ... landmark legislation on climate, guns, voting.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Elon Musk says the new Cybertruck design won't have any door handles

    Musk did not give any details on the technology that Tesla would use, but the company has been studying self-opening doors for a number of years.

  • Fire captain charged in attack on Asian American man outside casino, Arkansas cops say

    “I’m scared now to go out.”

  • Mark Zuckerberg says Trump 'should be responsible for his words' before the 'disgraceful' Capitol siege

    "I believe that the former president should be responsible for his words" that preceded the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, Zuckerberg testified.