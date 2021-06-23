Police, FBI search for a missing baby at her father’s pond in Eastern Kentucky

The search for a missing infant who disappeared weeks ago has led the FBI and multiple police agencies to her father’s pond in Eastern Kentucky.

Multiple police agencies including Huntington police, Kentucky State Police and the FBI were on scene at the pond in Carter County, according to city officials in Huntington, W. Va. The pond is on property owned by Shannon Overstreet, the father of missing 3-month-old Angel Nichole Overstreet who hasn’t been seen since June 8, according to police.

Shannon Overstreet was in jail Wednesday morning because he’d previously been arrested on charges unrelated to his daughter’s disappearance, according to a spokesperson for the city of Huntington, including its police department.

“At this point, no one has been eliminated as a suspect in the disappearance of Angel,” city spokesperson Bryan Chambers said in a statement Wednesday.

Police publicly announced they were searching for Overstreet on May 25 after West Virginia Child Protective Services discovered the child was unaccounted for.

Child Protective Services contacted Shannon Overstreet, Angel’s father, on May 24 to “follow-up” with him regarding custody issues, which stemmed from Kentucky, police said.

“The child’s mother was not co-habitating with Mr. Overstreet, but the child was last known to be with Mr. Overstreet,” Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell told reporters at a news conference on May 25.

But Shannon Overstreet said he hadn’t seen his daughter in weeks.

“Shannon told them he had turned Angel over to CPS approximately two weeks earlier,” police said. “At this time, investigators are unable to substantiate a custody exchange between Shannon and the two described CPS workers.”

At the time she was reported missing, Angel was described as having blue eyes and dark-colored hair with a reddish tint, according to police. She also had a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.

Anyone with information regarding Angel’s whereabouts was asked to immediately call 911. Anyone with general information about the case was asked to call the Huntington police’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.