Police, FCPS investigating non-credible shooting threat at Walkersville High

Jan. 25—The Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Frederick County Public Schools are investigating after officials say someone made a non-credible threat of a shooting at Walkersville High School on Wednesday morning.

At about 10:35 a.m., a shooting threat was sent to the phones of three students in one classroom using the Apple AirDrop function, which allows iPhone users to send images to other iPhones around them via Bluetooth.

Two classrooms were placed in a hold status, meaning all students and employees remained in place while law enforcement investigated, according to a countywide email from the school district.

FCSO posted on Facebook that deputies and school administrators completed "a sweep of the classrooms" and determined there was "no indication the threat is credible."

The school district and the sheriff's office are investigating. As of Wednesday afternoon, FCSO spokesperson Todd Wivell wrote in a text message, no one had been arrested in connection with the incident.

