Police, Feb. 17

Feb. 17—BUTLER TWP.

Incidents reported

Butler Twp. police reported the following:

—Luz M. Guerrero Lorenzo, 20, Hazleton, was traveling north in the 300 block of South Hunter Highway when she stopped for an unrelated accident on Sunday at 8:40 a.m. That's when her Honda CRV was hit from behind by a Toyota Rav4 driven by Antonio N. Guerrero Ogando, 58, West Hazleton, who was unable to stop on the icy road. Guerrero Lorenzo saw the speeding vehicle and tried to get out of the way by driving into a snowbank, but was unable to avoid the crash. No injuries were reported. Guerrero Ogando was cited for failing to drive at a safe speed.

—Brandyn J. Mizenko, 19, Hazleton, was driving a Ford F350 on South Hunter Highway, just south of Foothills Drive, on Sunday around 8:15 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle on the road, which was icy due to an elevation change. He hit an embankment and the vehicle rolled over. Mizenko wasn't injured but the vehicle was towed. Valley Regional EMS assisted.

TAMAQUA

Incidents reported

Tamaqua police reported the following:

n Officers were responding to a theft at Boyer's on Feb. 5 at 6:29 p.m. when they encountered Jeremiah R. Sanders 32, Tamaqua, and found hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia and five packets with white powder in them in his possession. They told him he'd receive charges for drug paraphernalia and possession in the mail and seized the items.

—n Teresa M. Krupa, 50, Tamaqua, faces simple assault, harassment and false identification to law enforcement while Matthew R. Drije, 37, Tamaqua, faces simple assault and harassment after officers responded to the 400 block of East Broad Street for a disturbance on Feb. 5 at 7:27 p.m. Police were told Drije drug her by her arms out of the apartment during an argument and threw her out the front door, locking it. She banged at the front window to be let in, but Drije opened the front window and punched her in the face. Drije told police Krupa attacked and hit him during the argument, so he pushed her outside. Krupa gave police a fake name. Both were taken into custody.

n Judith A. Vacula, 49, Tamaqua, was charged with defiant trespass and two counts of criminal trespass after she called police Feb. 3 to tell them she was inside a condemned property at 237 E. Broad St. and that she was waiting in her car for police. Police found Vacula in her vehicle and noticed footprints in the snow from her vehicle to the property. Police also found a Jan. 6 Order to Vacate in her vehicle, despite her being previously told by borough officials not to enter the property.

She was released on $5,000 unsecured bail Feb. 3 by Magisterial District Judge Stephen Bayer, Tamaqua.

HAZLETON

Man arrested after alleged assault

A Hazleton man faces charges after a woman told police he assaulted and threatened her on Feb. 10.

Adonis R. Tejeda Guerrero, 25, faces terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment by Hazleton police. His bail was set at $10,000 Feb. 11 by Magisterial District Judge Daniel O'Donnell, Butler Twp.

Arrest papers state he sent the mother of his child a message stating he was going to break her neck and then showed up at her home on East Chestnut Street. An argument ensued and the woman told police he grabbed a knife and attempted to stab her with it but missed, court papers state. He took her to the ground, then slapped her three times in the face, police wrote. She eventually fled the home with her daughter.