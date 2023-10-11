Police federation to ballot members over the right to strike for the first time

Thousands of police officers in England and Wales will be asked to vote on whether they should seek industrial rights, including the right to strike.

The Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW), which represents 145,000 officers from the rank of constable to chief inspector, is working with a senior lawyer on how best to campaign for the major change.

At present officers have no right to strike because they are not technically employees - rather, they are Crown servants.

This means that while they do not have industrial rights, they also cannot be sacked unless there is a conduct issue.

The federation said in a statement: “This decision follows more than a decade of requesting the Government to address police officers’ poor working terms and conditions.

“However, these requests have consistently been ignored by the Government, significantly depriving officers of the pay they deserve and the police service of much-needed resources.

Members angry and frustrated

“The Government’s neglect has resulted in a growing sense of anger and frustration amongst our membership.

“On its part, as the voice of more than 145,000 rank and file officers in England and Wales, PFEW is simply responding to its members’ very legitimate expectations and aspirations.”

The announcement came on the second day of the PFEW annual conference.

In his speech to delegates, Steve Hartshorn, the chairman, told an audience including Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary: “You know that as an organisation we have for the first time in many years been talking about seeking greater industrial rights.

“We have seen the industrial unrest this year and seen how it has helped some unions lead a greater negotiation with Government.

“I don’t know where these conversations will lead and it is for the membership to determine our direction.

“But be assured this comes because our members feel there has been a real breakdown in the special relationship that has existed between governments of all political colours and the police.”

Police have been given a 7 per cent pay rise this year, which Mr Hartshorn said should have been 17 per cent.

In her speech to the conference, Mrs Braverman said the pay rise had been given in a “tough economic climate”, adding: “Prioritising a rise for some of the most selfless, outstanding professionals among us was absolutely right.”

