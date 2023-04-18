Police: Fell Twp. woman ordered drugs on Twitter, arrested at post office

Apr. 17—CARBONDALE — Police arrested a Fell Twp. woman who admitted to ordering narcotics on Twitter as she picked up a parcel containing drugs at the Dundaff Street post office, Carbondale police said.

Jordan Leigh Pisarski, 26, 526 Main St. Apt. 4, Simpson, faces misdemeanor drug counts following her arrest Wednesday.

That's when K-9 Officer Robert Williams and Postal Inspector Landon Siske executed a federal search warrant on a parcel Siske intercepted. Pisarski was tracking the parcel, which contained 16 Xanax pills and a small bag of white powder that tested positive for MDMA, Williams wrote in an affidavit.

As part of a controlled delivery, the inspector scanned the parcel as ready for pickup. Pisarski called about 10 minutes later asking if she could pick it up, and was immediately detained as she exited the post office with the parcel. She also had two bags of marijuana in her possession, police said.

Pisarski later told police she ordered Xanax bars and cocaine from a seller on Twitter. She said she's addicted and ordered four or five parcels containing drugs through the mail, including one containing about 30 Xanax pills that she'd recently picked up, the affidavit says.

Police secured consent to search Pisarski's belongings at her grandmother's apartment, where they discovered more drugs. In total, police seized 37 Xanax pills, 10 1/2 grams of marijuana, a bottle containing a small amount of liquid codeine and a gram of MDMA, which Pisarski said was cocaine, police said.

Pisarski faces three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, as well as a count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She was released on unsecured bail and awaits a preliminary hearing 11 a.m. April 26.

Contact the writer: jhorvath@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9141; @jhorvathTT on Twitter.