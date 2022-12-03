Police: Felon accused of killing baby daughter, arrested in Waterbury

Dec. 3—NAUGATUCK — After a massive weeks-long manhunt, police say they arrested Christopher Francisquini on Friday in Waterbury after a citizen identified him and notified local police.

Francisquini was wanted for the murder of his 11-month old daughter, Camilla, on Nov. 18. The cause of death was ruled neck compressions and stab wounds by the state Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

During a press conference on Friday evening that was streamed live on Facebook, Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister called Francisquini a "dangerous fugitive who was a clear threat to our community," and also described what led to his capture.

McAllister said a concerned citizen contacted Waterbury Police around 3 p.m. on Friday after he recognized a man he thought might be Francisquini at a bus station near 400 Grant St. in Waterbury. Police promptly responded and took Francisquini into custody without incident, he said.

Francisquini was being held in lieu of a $5 million bond and was scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Monday. His parole status from a previous conviction was also revoked.

Information on the arrest as well as body-cam and dash-cam footage will be made available on the social media pages of the Waterbury Police Department, police said.

McAllister said that Francisquini's movements and whereabouts over the last two weeks are still being investigated.

McAllister confirmed that Francisquini has an outstanding warrant with the Waterbury Police Department regarding a domestic dispute that occurred the same day as Camilla's murder, where he removed his court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet and smashed his cellphone.

