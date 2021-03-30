Police: Felon found with booby traps and ammo

Henry Culvyhouse, The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
·2 min read

Mar. 30—GREENUP — Greenup authorities discovered two booby traps and rounds of ammunition in the car of a Flatwoods man on Monday, following a nearly two-hour search, according to court records.

The booby traps, found inside a black bag in the trunk of the suspect's 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, were constructed from rat traps with a hole cut big enough to fit a shotgun shell, a citation states.

In addition to the traps, police also turned up 31 shotgun shells, 50 rounds of .22 ammo and a box of roofing nails, court records show.

Greenup County authorities were alerted to the suspect at 2:16 a.m., after reports that Mark A. Mabry was outside the home of a woman who filed an emergency protective order against him with guns and body armor, records state.

The woman told Mabry to leave and reported he was agitated, according to the citation.

Several agencies were dispatched to locate Mabry, who was believed to be armed and dangerous, records show.

Eventually a Greenup City Police officer found Mabry on Ky. Route 1 heading toward Grayson, records show.

At 4:07 a.m., the officer and a Greenup County deputy performed a felony stop and apprehended Mabry, the citation states. Upon being detained, Mabry admitted to keeping a joint in the back seat in some storage containers, according to the records.

Following that admission, police said Mabry consented to a search, which turned up the bag.

During a police interview, Mabry said he owned the black bag, but the stuff found inside of it must have been planted while he was in Lexington, records show.

Upon seeing see the items in the bag, Mabry said he did not own a black bag after all, records show.

Mabry is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center without bond, according to the jail website.

He has been charged with criminal possession of a destructive or booby trap device and possession of marijuana. The booby trap charge is a class D felony, punishable with between one and five years in prison.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com

