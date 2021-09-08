Police: Felony DWI charged after Tuesday Rotterdam rollover

Sep. 8—A Rotterdam woman was awaiting arraignment Wednesday morning on felony driving while intoxicated charges after rolling the truck she was operating Tuesday afternoon on Putnam Road, police said.

Police charged Nicole M. Young, 35, of Rotterdam, with felony DWI and other charges after the Tuesday crash, police said. They charged the felony as she has three prior convictions in the past 15 years, police said.

Young was also charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony; use of a vehicle without an interlock device, a misdemeanor and failure to keep right, a citation, police said.

Rotterdam police and emergency services responded around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to Putnam Road where they found a truck flipped on its roof.

As emergency medical services personnel were trying to extricate Young from a vehicle Lt. Kyle Girard said she punched one of the first responders. That first responder was not injured and did not press charges, Girard said.

Police attempted to conduct a field sobriety test but Young "became uncooperative and would not complete them," Girard said.

Young was taken to Ellis hospital to have further testing done after complaining of a head injury, police said. She was released from the hospital Tuesday evening.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe