Police: Female student at Topeka's Chase Middle School arrested after threat brings about lockdown

Topeka police said Topeka USD 501 initiated a lockdown Wednesday in response to a threat made to Chase Middle School, shown here at 2250 N.E. State.

A 14-year-old female student was taken into custody Wednesday at Topeka's Chase Middle School after it was placed on lockdown in response to what Topeka police Lt. Manuel Munoz described as a "credible threat to the school."

The student's name wasn't made public. She was detained in the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with making a criminal threat, Munoz said. It wasn't clear if formal charges had been filed.

Students and staff remained safe and class continued as lockdowns took place at Chase Middle School and nearby State Street Elementary School, 500 N.E. Sumner, Topeka USD 501 said in a message sent to parents of students at those schools.

Administrators initiated the lockdown at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in response to a threat made to Chase Middle School, 2250 N.E. State, Munoz said.

School officials contacted the Topeka Police Department, which worked with USD 501 administrators and campus police to investigate further, he said.

Detectives took the student into custody at Chase Middle School, transported her to Topeka police headquarters for further questioning, then took her to the juvenile detention center, Munoz said.

Further details weren't available.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Girl's arrest follows threat to Topeka middle school and lockdown