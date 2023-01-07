Police find fentanyl, other drugs in Georgia home with 3 children, mother arrested
Officers found a large amount of drug paraphernalia during an investigation at a home where three children lived.
Floyd County police said the department’s drug task force conducted a drug bust at a home on Oakwood Drive.
During the investigation, officers found 548 fentanyl pills, four grams of cocaine and a pound of marijuana.
Authorities arrested 34-year-old Nicole Sexton and added that her children, a toddler and two teens, lived in the home where the investigation occurred.
Sexton was charged with felony child cruelty, felony gun charges and several felony drug offenses.
Police did not provide details regarding what happened to the children following Sexton’s arrest.
