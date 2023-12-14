Police: Fiery crash on Highway 65 stemmed from theft at Roseville target, freeway chase

Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Roseville police said they stole merchandise from a store and led police on a car chase that ended in a fiery crash.

Officers responded to the Target location on the 10400 block of Fairway Drive just after 2 p.m. after receiving a call about a grand theft in progress. Officers located the suspect vehicle, described as a gray Chrysler minivan by dispatchers, and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects fled.

Rather, they led police in a vehicle pursuit on northbound Highway 65 to Lincoln before turning back and heading southbound on the freeway near Ferrari Ranch Road. The chase ended when the vehicle collided with a bystander’s car on Highway 65 just before Sunset Boulevard, according to dispatch logs.

The Roseville Police Department said in a statement to reporters that the chase ended in a “minor injury collision.”

“The suspects’ vehicle caught fire after the collision, but thankfully, no citizens, officers or the suspects were seriously injured during the incident,” police said in a social media post.

The two people were arrested on suspicion of theft and evading arrest charges.