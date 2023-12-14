Police: Fiery crash on Highway 65 stemmed from theft at Roseville target, freeway chase

Molly Jarone
·1 min read

Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Roseville police said they stole merchandise from a store and led police on a car chase that ended in a fiery crash.

Officers responded to the Target location on the 10400 block of Fairway Drive just after 2 p.m. after receiving a call about a grand theft in progress. Officers located the suspect vehicle, described as a gray Chrysler minivan by dispatchers, and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects fled.

Rather, they led police in a vehicle pursuit on northbound Highway 65 to Lincoln before turning back and heading southbound on the freeway near Ferrari Ranch Road. The chase ended when the vehicle collided with a bystander’s car on Highway 65 just before Sunset Boulevard, according to dispatch logs.

The Roseville Police Department said in a statement to reporters that the chase ended in a “minor injury collision.”

“The suspects’ vehicle caught fire after the collision, but thankfully, no citizens, officers or the suspects were seriously injured during the incident,” police said in a social media post.

The two people were arrested on suspicion of theft and evading arrest charges.

