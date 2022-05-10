Police: Fight among students triggered Lake Taylor High School lockdown

A student dropped a gun during a fight Monday with another student at Lake Taylor High School causing the school to be locked down, Norfolk police said Tuesday.

Police said responding officers were told that two male students were fighting and one student allegedly dropped a gun before fleeing from the school. The high school and nearby Lake Taylor Middle School were locked down briefly as a result of the report.

Two students were detained Monday. Both students involved in the fight have been identified by detectives and charges related to the assault are pending, according to a police news release. Police did not say whether a firearm was recovered, saying the investigation into the weapon’s presence on school property is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to report to P3 Tips or call 888-562-5887.

