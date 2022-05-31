Police: Fight between 2 women ends when child shoots woman

Orlando police said a fight between two women ended when a child shot one of them.

Just before midnight Tuesday, officers said they went to a home on Mercy Drive for a shooting call.

Investigators said there was a fight between two women that led to a girl shooting a woman.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police said the other woman and the girl were taken into custody.

