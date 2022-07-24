Police say fight between teens led to evacuation at Universal Orlando parking garage

A scare at Universal Orlando caused chaos Saturday night, just hours after people ran in fear at The Florida Mall, thinking they were in danger.

Channel 9 is asking law enforcement for more details on both incidents.

Police said a fight “between several juveniles” led to evacuations at Universal Orlando.

Rumors started to spread on social media that there was an active shooter around 11 p.m.

Some people said the rumor caused crowds to run for safety.

Others said they hid in stores and restricted areas.

Police said everything started from a fight in a parking garage.

Officers said the area was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Police said no shots were ever fired, no weapons were found, and no one was hurt.

