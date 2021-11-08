Police: Fight in downtown Lakeland ends with man shot to death

Police cruiser lights.

LAKELAND — A physical altercation in downtown Lakeland Sunday morning ended with a man dead and the woman he was fighting with charged with second-degree murder, police officials said.

According to officials with the Lakeland Police Department, Sharainnia Gornail, 30, shot and killed the 31-year-old male victim after a fight that happened near the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Main Street.

Caught: New Jersey fugitive arrested in Winter Haven, faces murder charge

Death penalty sought: State to seek death penalty in Davenport murder case, suspect faces more charges in PA

Police said Gornail and the victim, whose name is being withheld because of Marsy's Law, left The Hookah Palace together around 1 a.m. and got into a physical altercation. After the fight, witnesses told police Gornail walked away from the victim to a nearby car, got a gun, went back, and shot him multiple times. She then left the scene in a car officials said a friend was driving.

Gornail was later located at the ER 24/7 on South Florida Avenue, where officers said she told them she was there seeking treatment for injuries from the fight involving the victim.

Afterward, police officials said Gornail and her friend were taken to the police station where Gornail admitted to fighting the victim and subsequently shot him after he punched her in the face. She told officers she shot him in self-defense.

'Get up now, Amber!’: 911 call reveals more details in North Lakeland quadruple homicide

Deadly crash: Lake Wales woman dies in two-vehicle crash, infant passenger unharmed

LPD officials, however, said Gornail acted after there was no longer an active threat to her safety and arrested her. She is being held without bond.

Detectives said the investigation into this case is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Cory Lawson at 863.834.6900 or Cory.Lawson@lakelandgov.net.

Ledger reporter Rebecca Lee can be reached at Rlee3@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @RELReports.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Fight in Lakeland Florida ends with man shot to death by woman