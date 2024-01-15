Police: Fight leads to fatal shooting in Freeport

A 41-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend in Freeport.

The Freeport Police Department said officers were called to a residence in the 1100 block of South Oak Avenue for a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 41-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Officers said there was a fight between the victim and the suspects before the shooting.

The victim's name has not been released. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police said the incident is not random and was not believed to be gang related.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Freeport man shot and killed after a fight, police say