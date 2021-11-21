Police: Fight led to stabbing

Nov. 20—MILTON — Two men are facing criminal charges after a fight led to a stabbing at the Arm Bar in Milton, according to Milton Police Department.

Shannon M. Parrish III, 36, of White Deer Avenue, White Deer, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault. Corby James Brown, 39, of North Front Street, Milton, was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

Both sets of charges were filed Oct. 21 by Milton Police Patrolman Gregory Watson in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Milton police responded to Evangelical Community Hospital Emergency Room at 12:10 a.m., April 2, after Corby Brown came to the hospital with a reported stab wound to his upper arm following a fight with Parrish at the Arm Bar, 300 Cameron Ave., Milton. The stab wound was approximately an inch in length on Brown's upper left arm.

Brown said he was leaving the bar when he saw his cousin Ryan Rice arguing with Parrish at approximately 11:35 p.m., April 1. Brown said he got between them and Parrish stabbed him, according to police.

Parrish then allegedly got behind his car and claimed he had a gun before fleeing the scene in a Camaro, police said.

The management at the Arm Bar provided access to police of the surveillance footage. It shows Brown getting into the passenger seat of a vehicle with a woman. Rice then appears to stop and speak to a driver of the vehicle just outside the entrance. The driver gets out and Brown does too, runs toward the driver of another vehicle. The other driver backs away from Brown, police said.

Rice told police that they questioned the bartender that night because they believed they had been overcharged two nights in a row. After Rice left, he was waiting for Brown when Parrish approached him, asking if he had a problem, police said.

Rice observed the knife in Parrish's hands as they argued. He said Brown intervened, pushed Parrish, then Parrish stabbed Brown, police said.

In an interview with police in September, Parrish said he saw Brown and Rice at the bar that night. Brown was dragged out of the bar while Parrish was smoking, Parrish told police.

Brown and Parrish argued, and Brown told Parrish to mind his own business. Parrish said Brown started running at him while he was in the driver's side of his vehicle. Parrish said he shut Brown's arm in the car door, police said.

Brown swung at Parrish but missed. Parrish admitted he picked up a knife from his car and struck Brown with the knife. He then got in his car and left, police reported.

Parrish and Brown are both scheduled for preliminary hearings at 11:15 p.m. Dec. 1 in front of Diehl.