Police: Fight at Newport bar leads to fatal shooting; suspect in custody

A person was fatally shot and another was arrested after a fight at a Newport, Kentucky bar and strip club early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were dispatched around 1:31 a.m. to the Brass Bull at the 600 block of Monmouth Street for a fight inside the bar, Newport police said in a news release. The altercation led to an individual, who hasn't been identified, dying of injuries from a gunshot wound.

Newport detectives and the Campbell County Special Investigations Response Team responded to the scene.

An investigation and witness statements led authorities to Robert McKay, 30, of Florence, Kentucky, who was arrested and charged with murder, police said. He's currently being held at the Campbell County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

McKay is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning for an arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information should call the Newport Police Department at 859-261-8477.

