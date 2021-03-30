Police: Fight over suboxone led to Millvale shooting

Mar. 29—A fight over missing suboxone led to the shooting Sunday in Millvale that left one man in critical condition, according to court records.

Jeffrey Mitchell, 36, is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the midday shooting.

Millvale police responded about 2:30 p.m. to North Avenue where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a criminal complaint. Another 911 call led police to a suspect, later identified as Mitchell, who fled the scene of the shooting and tossed a backpack along the way, according to police.

Police took Mitchell into custody and found a .380-caliber handgun in the backpack, which investigators discovered about a block away from the shooting scene, according to the complaint.

In an interview, Mitchell told detective he'd left work about 2 p.m. and went to a friend's home on North Avenue, where he'd been living, according to the complaint. He said he was in the second-floor bedroom when his friend, the victim, accused him of stealing his suboxone.

Suboxone is a drug treatment therapy for opioid addiction.

An argument ensued, Mitchell told investigators, and the argument turned physical, according to the complaint. He alleged the victim put his hands around his neck and squeezed, then reached toward Mitchell's right pants pocket "while yelling about where the 'subs' were."

Mitchell said he was wearing a holster under his pants, and the gun and holster fell from his leg during the struggle, police wrote. He grabbed the gun and shot the victim in the chest, and then took off. He circled back to pick up the shell casing and ran back out, tossing the backpack along the way.

Police said Mitchell was apologetic and expressed remorse for the shooting.

In addition to aggravated assault, Mitchell is also charged with a firearm violation and tampering with evidence. He remained in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday unable to post bond. No attorney was listed Monday afternoon.

