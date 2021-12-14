Police file charges against 3 teenagers after gun is brought to Broughton High School

Raleigh police have filed charges against three teenagers in connection with a firearm that was brought to Broughton High School on Monday.

Raleigh police said they have obtained juvenile petitions against two 15-year-old males with carry conceal, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Police said a secure custody order was obtained for another 15-year-old male charging him with possession of a weapon on a school campus, possession of a firearm by a minor, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, carry conceal, and giving/selling a weapon to a minor.

Broughton High was put briefly put under lockdown on Monday after receiving a report about a person on campus with a firearm. Elena Ashburn, the school’s principal, told parents an investigation confirmed that a student had a weapon at the school before leaving campus.

The extra security that was brought to Broughton on Monday is also there on Tuesday as an “added precaution, according to Ashburn.

23 guns found in CMS, 3 in Wake

The incident comes amid a spike in guns being found in schools in North Carolina and the Nov. 30 mass shooting at a high school in Michigan.

On Monday afternoon, police said a fight between two students over a bookbag escalated into a gun being fired outside of West Charlotte High School, The Charlotte Observer reported. No one was injured, according to police.

WBTV reports that 23 guns have been found at Charlotte-Mecklenburg school campuses this school year. It’s led CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston to recently announce that the district will provide all high school students with a clear backpack and enforce use of them daily.

In contrast, Wake County school officials say only three firearms have been found at school campuses this year: two at Enloe High and one at Cary High. Monday’s incident at Broughton isn’t counted because the gun was found off campus.

Wake is North Carolina’s largest school system, with 158,000 students. CMS is the state’s second-largest district, with 140,000 students.