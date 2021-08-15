Police file new charges against New Columbia man arrested in shooting

Aug. 14—Police officers investigating a shooting last month in White Deer Township filed charges of attempted homicide and illegal possession of a firearm against the defendant who had already been arrested.

Trooper Jessica Naschke filed a new criminal case Thursday against Zakary Walls, 27, of New Columbia, to include the additional charges.

The original case against Walls filed last month by Trooper Nate Wenzel was withdrawn, however, those charges were included in Naschke's filing: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, loitering, disorderly conduct and harassment

Walls remains in the custody of Union County Prison, Lewisburg. Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch denied bail in the new case at the end of Walls' arraignment Thursday. Walls had previously been held on $100,000 bail since his arrest on July 18. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24.

According to state police at Milton, Walls fired one round from a 12 gauge shotgun in the direction of another man, striking the roof of the alleged victim's vehicle outside a home along Bostion Road in White Deer Township shortly after midnight July 18.

Police said the alleged victim told police he was in his vehicle when Walls appeared at the driver side door and pointed a shotgun in his face. Police said Walls walked a short distance from the vehicle and turned around when its engine started, firing one round and striking the vehicle.

Walls and the other man each fled on foot. The alleged victim called 911. Walls was later apprehended by state troopers with assistance from the Milton Police Department.

According to Naschke's arrest filing, Walls obtained the shotgun from a Berwick man who was on scene the night of the shooting. The two were reportedly target shooting earlier in the evening, witnesses told police, according to court papers.

Police served a search warrant at the Berwick man's home and seized the shotgun, court papers state.

Walls was found guilty of unlawful restraint in 2015 and is not permitted to possess a firearm, according to court papers.