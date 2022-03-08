Police file charges in alleged Edgewood matricide

Mar. 8—Prosecutors have charged an Edgewood man with stabbing his mother to death late last week.

Brian Wayne Farley, 51, was arrested and booked on an open count of murder early Friday morning after Edgewood police responded to a residence on Venus Road and found his mother, Felita Marlene Farley, dead on the floor with multiple stab wounds.

Officers went to the residence in response to a 911 call regarding an 87-year-old woman who was unconscious and not breathing, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

The caller identified himself as "Brian" and would not respond to a call center operator. He "seemed to be crying," according to the complaint.

When officers arrived, the complaint says, Farley told them he and his mother had been "arguing all day" and she had "started shooting him."

Santa Fe County Fire Department medics found a .22-caliber rifle on the bed, the complaint says, but Brian Farley did not have any apparent injuries.

His mother was lying face down on the floor of the bathroom with blood pooled about her face and shoulders, according to the complaint.

There was an overwhelming odor of bleach in the home and officers located a 12-inch knife with a wooden handle covered in what appeared to be blood in the kitchen sink. An empty bleach bottle was in the trash next to the sink.

The state Office of the Medical Investigator determined Felita Farley had been stabbed 10 times in the chest, according to the complaint, and had seven lacerations on her hands and arms.

Brian Farley was charged with DWI in 2014 and 2016, according to court records. The 2014 charged was dismissed by prosecutors, and he pleaded guilty to the 2016 charge. In that case, he received a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and successfully completed a counseling and treatment program and 24 hours of community service, court records show.

An online obituary notice states Matthew Nicholas Farley, Felita's Farley's husband of 65 years, died in 2020.

Brian Farley is one of the couple's three sons, according to the obituary.

After being read his rights, Brian Farley asked for an attorney, according to the complaint. He was scheduled to make his first appearance Monday in Magistrate Court, but the hearing was continued. A new hearing date has not yet been set, according to online court records.