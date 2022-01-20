Police file charges in assault, burglary of former Jackson Mayor Yarber's adult daughter

Days after former Jackson mayor Tony Yarber alleged an ex-partner of his adult daughter kicked in his daughter's apartment door and assaulted her, Jackson police have issued an arrest warrant for the man.

Jermazzeo Aldridge, 28, will be charged with aggravated assault and burglary, said Jackson Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Brown. As of Thursday afternoon, Aldridge had not been brought into custody, Brown said.

Yarber on Tuesday accused Aldridge, in Facebook posts now deleted, of shooting into his daughter's home and dragging his daughter outside to beat her while Yarber's grandson and another child were upstairs.

In the first post, Yarber named Aldridge as his daughter's attacker, attached a photo of Aldridge and called him a "low life." In another post, Yarber asked people to let him or the police know of Aldridge's whereabouts.

On Tuesday, when Yarber went public on Facebook, Aldridge responded in a post on profile in which he denied being involved the incident. He also accused Yarber of lying about what happened because they were interested in the same woman.

Yarber did not mention burglary in his Facebook posts. Brown wasn't sure why Aldridge was being charged with burglary.

In an open separate case in Hinds County Circuit Court, Aldridge was arrested in July 2021 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while possessing a firearm after police say they discovered 115 grams of marijuana, 200 grams of edibles and two guns, according to court documents.

Yarber, a pastor and martial arts instructor, became mayor of Jackson in 2014 after the death of former mayor Chokwe Lumumba. He served until 2017 and ran again in a primary with eight other candidates before being defeated by current mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Reporter Mina Corpuz can be reached by email at mcorpuz@gannett.com. You can follow her on Twitter @mlcorpuz.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Adult daughter of former Jackson mayor assaulted, her ex is charged