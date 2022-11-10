Police file disorderly conduct charge in Tuesday's polling place ruckus

Nov. 10—A Meadville man has been charged with disorderly conduct by Meadville Police Department for allegedly becoming unruly Tuesday at a polling place in the city.

A non-traffic citation for disorderly conduct was filed Wednesday with Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino's office against Shawn Lee Denman.

Denman, 61, of the 600 block of Park Avenue, is accused by police of creating "unreasonable noise during polling hours that did create annoyance and alarm to poll workers and voters."

The charge is graded as a summary level offense with a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and a $300 fine, if convicted.

The alleged incident took place around 11 a.m. Tuesday at Meadville's 1st Precinct 1st Ward polling location at Grace United Methodist Church, 828 N. Main St.

Denman is accused of becoming agitated with both election poll workers and voters.

Election officials said Tuesday that after voting in person via machine, Denman had refused to leave. Denman then claimed he was a poll watcher, but had no credentials or poll watcher certificate, officials said.

Meadville Police Department Chief Michael Tautin confirmed Wednesday Denman did have a handgun on his person, but also had a valid concealed carry permit for it that was shown to officers. Tautin said Denman did not show the weapon.

"He made no overt threats and there were no injuries," Tautin said of the incident.

Denman was placed in handcuffs for safety of all concerned, Tautin said. Denman also obeyed instructions from police officers, Tautin said.

Denman has not entered any type plea to the charge, according to court records. No hearing date has been set in the case.

