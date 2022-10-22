Police file gun and drug charges after traffic stop

Oct. 22—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A driver pulled over for an expired license plate Thursday night on Highland Park Boulevard was also intoxicated and prohibited from having the handgun found inside his vehicle, police said.

Police said they stopped Adrian Scott at approximately 11:23 p.m. after noticing the temporary New Jersey license on the Jeep Cherokee he was driving was outdated. During the stop, police said, they saw marijuana cigarettes and a 9mm Glock handgun in the Jeep and took a magazine containing 14 rounds of ammunition from Scott during a pat-down search.

A records check of Scott, 38, of South Main Street, Hanover Township, showed he had felony convictions in New York for charges including arson, burglary, criminal possession of a loaded firearm and assault while confined in a correctional facility, making it illegal for him to possess firearms, police said.

Scott was arraigned on carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and summary motor vehicle violations. He was unable to post $20,000 bail and committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the stopped Jeep. Scott had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, failing field sobriety tests. He also registered a positive reading for alcohol on a breath test instrument.

Before taking the tests, Scott said, "I'm gonna be honest officer, I smoke weed," and retrieved a partially smoked joint from the center console of the Jeep to show the officer.

Police said Scott was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for blood alcohol testing less than hour after the traffic stop.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.