Police file more charges against Springboro man

Jan. 19—The Springboro man accused of causing a multiple-hour standoff with more that 25 Pennsylvania State Police troopers on Monday now formally faces charges in a new case.

Jason M. Csorba, 44, of the 7000 block of Beaver Street, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month on state police charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as well as summary counts of harassment and driving while privileges are suspended.

Police allege Csorba assaulted a woman at the Beaver Street home on Jan. 10 and took her car without her permission.

According to the arrest affidavit for the case obtained by The Meadville Tribune, Csorba and the woman got into an argument over telephone text messages that Csorba allegedly had sent to another woman. The argument between Csorba and the woman became physical, according to the affidavit.

Csorba struck the woman several times in the legs while she was lying on a bed in a bedroom of the home, the affidavit said. The woman told police that Csorba then grabbed a bow and arrow and began to threaten her with it, the affidavit said. Then Csorba was in the doorway of the bedroom while the woman was standing to the right of the bed when Csorba discharged the bow and arrow on the bed, the affidavit said.

Csorba then left the home, driving away in the woman's car without her permission to use it, the affidavit said.

The charges are being sent by mail summons to Csorba, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on the charges Feb. 14 before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard of Linesville.

Csorba currently is in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, on multiple charges for failing to appear in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas in connection with another criminal case from February 2022. State police allege Csorba fired a gun at another man in Spring Township following an argument between the two men on Feb. 11.

Crawford County President Judge John Spataro denied reinstatement of bail following a bench warrant hearing for Csorba on Tuesday. The warrant for Csorba was issued by county court for Csorba failing to make court appearances.

Csorba got into the lengthy standoff with state police Monday night when troopers attempted to arrest him on the warrant at the Beaver Street home.

