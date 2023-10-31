Police file murder charges in January Paterson homicide case

Police this week made an arrest in a January Paterson homicide over nine months after a local 26-year-old was gunned down.

Rogelio Gonzalez, a 30-year-old Paterson resident, was taken into custody Monday on charges related to the fatal shooting that occurred Jan. 23.

According to information released by Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi, Gonzalez faces several serious charges, including murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose in the second degree, and unlawful possession of a handgun in the second degree.

Earlier this year on Jan. 23, Paterson Police Department patrol units responded to reports of shots fired near Berkshire and Chamberlain Avenue in Paterson.

Passaic County news After seven years and $211M, the construction on Route 46/3 is (mercifully) almost done

Upon arriving at the scene, officers were informed that Marvin Lavezarri, a 26-year-old Paterson resident, had been shot. He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center and died from his injuries two days later on Jan. 25.

As the investigation progressed, it was revealed that Lavezarri had been in the company of two other people when an unknown vehicle approached and opened fire on them, the prosecutor's office stated. Investigators identified Gonzalez as the alleged shooter, while the other two escaped.

Gonzalez is currently awaiting his initial court appearance at Central Judicial Processing. The state intends to file a motion for pretrial detention against him. This motion will be reviewed by a Superior Court judge, with the date and time yet to be determined by the court.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ homicide case results in murder charge