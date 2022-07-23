Police finally catch up with standoff suspect in Redding motel parking lot

Mike Chapman, Redding Record Searchlight
·3 min read

The Redding man arrested Thursday night after a five-hour SWAT standoff was the same man who escaped from police the week before.

Redding police on Friday provided details about what happened as they waited out the hourslong standoff at the Market Street Manor Motel and recounted the criminal history of wanted felon Jakeima Rohrbach.

Police knew the 32-year-old man had a number of warrants for his arrest.

He was wanted for a string of offenses, including failing to appear in court on charges of kidnapping to commit robbery, robbery, assault with a firearm on a person, assault with great bodily injury, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance while armed, police said.

Police and SWAT units await the surrender of Jakeima Rohrbach in his white car during a five-hour standoff in the parking lot of the Market Street Manor Motel on Thursday night, Julyu 21, 2022.
The list goes on with police saying Rohrbach is a convicted felon with multiple prior arrests for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, threats, illegal firearm possession and numerous narcotic-related charges.

The first time police tried to catch him was on July 15 when an officer saw Rohrbach driving near Lake Boulevard and Market Street. He didn't yield for an enforcement stop. Instead, he sped away onto Interstate 5 and avoided being caught.

Police spent the following week watching out for Rohrbach. They got their break at 5:45 p.m. Friday when officers from the department's Neighborhood Police Unit saw him in the 2100 block of Market Street.

An officer takes up a position Thursday evening during a five-hour standoff with Redding police in the parking lot of the Market Street Manor Motel.
Rohrbach saw the officers and quickly got into his white car and accelerated through the motel's parking lot between parked cars and the building, police said. His car got stuck when it hit a raised curb and officers surrounded him.

Rohrback refused to get out of the car. He unsuccessfully tried to get away by accelerating.

"Officers immediately began negotiating with Rohrbach, hoping to have him safely exit the vehicle and be taken into custody," police said.

At one point, Rohrbach became agitated and started yelling at officers to shoot him. Next, he brought out what looked like a real handgun and pointed it at his head and chest while he was in the car, according to police.

The Crisis Intervention Response Team, the Hostage Negotiation Team and the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) were called out to the motel's parking lot for what turned out to be a lengthy standoff and long negotiations.

Finally, at about 10:45 p.m., Rohrbach got out of the car with orders to keep his hands up as a barking police K-9 kept him in view. He was arrested and immediately taken away.

Redding police brought out their mobile command center as they awaited the surrender of Jakeima Rohrbach during a five-hour standoff in the parking lot of the Market Street Manor Motel on Thursday night, Julyu 21, 2022.
Before giving up, negotiators persuaded Rohrbach to give up a half-dozen knives. Police initially thought Rohrback had a firearm in the car but it turned out to be a replica firearm that he surrendered.

Meanwhile, during the standoff, police obtained a search warrant for the car and his residence.

A later search of the car turned up a large amount of methamphetamine. Police found more methamphetamine at his home along with multiple guns and ammunition.

Rohrbach was booked into Shasta County Jail on suspicion of new crimes, including being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, a felony count of evading law enforcement, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license.

A number of agencies helped Redding police, including the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Redding Fire Department, American Medical Response and Dignity Health Medics.

Mike Chapman is an award-winning reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash. Support local journalism by subscribing today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Police finally catch up with standoff suspect in motel parking lot

