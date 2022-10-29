Police finds error-filled Russian diplomas in Kharkiv Oblast

Prosecutors seized further evidence of the introduction of Russian education in Kharkiv Oblast

During an inspection of the medical college in Vovchansk, law enforcement officers seized a printout of an educational program created according to the standards of the Russian Federation, as well as accounting information on the payment of salaries to the teaching staff in rubles, and a list of personnel for obtaining Russian SIM cards and Russian-style diplomas, the prosecutor’s office said.

“The occupiers were in such a hurry to plant Russian education in Kharkiv Oblast that they forgot their own language,” Ukrainian law enforcement said.

The prosecutor’s office noted that the seized physical evidence will be used for for a full and comprehensive investigation of the crimes of the Russia Federation and its collaborators.

