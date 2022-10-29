Police finds error-filled Russian diplomas in Kharkiv Oblast

2
·1 min read
Prosecutors seized further evidence of the introduction of Russian education in Kharkiv Oblast
Prosecutors seized further evidence of the introduction of Russian education in Kharkiv Oblast

During an inspection of the medical college in Vovchansk, law enforcement officers seized a printout of an educational program created according to the standards of the Russian Federation, as well as accounting information on the payment of salaries to the teaching staff in rubles, and a list of personnel for obtaining Russian SIM cards and Russian-style diplomas, the prosecutor’s office said.

“The occupiers were in such a hurry to plant Russian education in Kharkiv Oblast that they forgot their own language,” Ukrainian law enforcement said.

Read also: Kharkiv territorial defense fighters tell the story of the liberation of Kharkiv Oblast

The prosecutor’s office noted that the seized physical evidence will be used for for a full and comprehensive investigation of the crimes of the Russia Federation and its collaborators.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Dons accuse Oxford University of trying to ‘kill off’ critical magazine

    In its illustrious 150-year history it has published the early works of some of the country’s greatest literary figures, including JRR Tolkien, CS Lewis and WH Auden.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Pulls Out of Grain Safe-Transit Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global RecessionTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverRussia will suspend its participation in the safe-transit deal for Ukrainian grain exports from three Black Sea ports, Interfax reported, citing

  • John Kerry vehemently denies report he is planning to leave Biden administration

    Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) John Kerry's office vehemently denies rumors that he is considering leaving President Biden's administration.

  • Ed Repulski, who coached a Florida high school golf team for 40 years, and was the first athletic director, first basketball coach, one of its first teachers, dies

    When there was a question about golf, no one consulted a rule book. They consulted with Repulski.

  • Fishing vessel full of people sinks off VA coast, prompting rescue, Coast Guard says

    It was around 2 a.m. when the vessel hit a much larger ship, officials said.

  • Eye Opener: Police say Pelosi attack "not a random act"

    Police say the violent attack in the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not a random act. Also, billionaire Elon Musk begins his shakeup of Twitter following his purchase of the social media platform. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.

  • "We will find everyone": Russian spy caught in Kharkiv

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 29, 2022, 10:51 Patrol officers have detained a man in the city of Kharkiv for reporting the coordinates of Ukrainian settlements of Kharkiv Oblast to Russian forces.

  • Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, citing attack on Crimea

    Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine attacked the Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean peninsular with 16 drones in the early hours of Saturday, and that British navy "specialists" had helped coordinate the "terrorist" attack. Russia said it had repelled the attack, with just minor damage to a minesweeper, but that the ships targeted were involved in ensuring the grain corridor out of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

  • Man Arrested After Break-In at Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate’s Campaign Office

    Phoenix Police DepartmentA 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for Arizona governor, local authorities said Thursday.The suspect was identified as Daniel Mota Dos Reis by the Phoenix Police Department. Reis was recognized by a patrol officer in surveillance images taken at Hobbs’ offices after he was arrested on Wednesday in a separate commercial burglary case. Reis was identified as transient b

  • Ukraine imports electricity from Europe for the first time in test

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 21:09 The state-owned trader Energy Company of Ukraine has carried out the first test of the importation of electricity from Europe on Thursday. Souce: reported by European Pravda with a reference to the company's announcement The electricity delivered in the test was from Slovakia.

  • Russian military seemingly leaves Chornobayivka airfield near Kherson

    Russian troops have withdrawn all military equipment from the airfield in Chornobayivka, Kherson Oblast, according to SatelLogic satellite images taken on Oct. 27 and published by the Ukrainian Defense Express outlet.

  • Germany's Solar Valley could shine again as Europe strives to close energy gap

    Germany has enlisted help from Brussels to revive its solar panel industry and improve the bloc's energy security as Berlin, reeling from the consequences of over-reliance on Russian fuel, strives to cut its dependency on Chinese technology. It is also reacting to a new U.S. law that has raised concern the remains of Germany's formerly-dominant solar industry could relocate to the United States. Once the world's leader in installed solar power capacity, Germany's solar manufacturing collapsed after a government decision a decade ago to cut subsidies to the industry faster than expected drove many solar firms to leave Germany or into insolvency.

  • What to watch for as Astros face Phillies in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series

    The Philadelphia Phillies are facing off against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series Friday night. The Astros are making their fourth World Weries appearance in the last six years after going undefeated in the playoffs. David Samson, former president of the Miami Marlins and the host of the CBS Sports podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson," joins us to discuss the matchup.

  • US orders diplomats' families to leave Nigeria's capital

    The State Department on Thursday ordered the families of U.S. embassy staffers in the Nigerian capital to leave due to heightened fears of a terrorist attack as it repeated a warning for all Americans to reconsider traveling to any part of the country and not to visit Abuja at all. The announcement came just two days after the department said it would allow nonessential personnel at the embassy in Abuja to depart voluntarily due to elevated security concerns. “The department (has) ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees from Abuja due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks there,” it said in a revised travel advisory for Nigeria.

  • Suspected Russian spy arrested in Norway spent years studying in Canada

    Man posing as Brazilian academic José Assis Giammaria thought to have used his time in the country to build up a deep-cover identity

  • Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Brandon Shell is a big man with quiet demeanor

    Shell was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 19 following the ankle injury to Austin Jackson in week one and saw his first action in loss to the Jets.

  • Roger Stone Warns Ron DeSantis It Would Be 'Treachery' To Run Against Trump

    Stone again attacks DeSantis with ugly bid to help clear out a potential field of rivals to make a Trump run for the presidency easier.

  • ‘Terrifying’ Putin Driven by ‘Evil Forces,’ ECB’s Lagarde Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin is “a terrifying person,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said, referring to her past meetings with the Russian president, though “he was not as sick as he is today.”Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global RecessionTwitte

  • Opinion: Women are traveling to Michigan for abortions. That could change if Prop 3 fails.

    Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, demand for abortions in Michigan has jumped 200%, pushed by out-of-state patients.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran-based foundation over Salman Rushdie bounty

    The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on an Iranian foundation it accused of issuing a multi-million dollar bounty for the killing of novelist Salman Rushdie, who was attacked at an event in August. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it had designated the Iran-based 15 Khordad Foundation a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, accusing it of placing a bounty on Rushdie after the 1989 call for his execution and increasing it in 2012 to $3.3 million.