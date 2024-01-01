Police: Fingerprints, DNA, video link Erie man to fatal stabbing of Autumn Bassham

Erie police were called to an East 28th Street residence on the morning of Sept. 19 to investigate the possible abduction and kidnapping of the 48-year-old woman who lived there, an Erie police detective testified on Friday.

Members of Autumn Bassham's family were concerned over her disappearance because of a prior incident between Bassham and her onetime boyfriend, Gordon D. Kirkland, Detective David Madurski said.

Police went to Kirkland's residence on State Street in an effort to locate Bassham but did not find her or Kirkland there. They would locate Bassham a short time later, when a detective taking photographs of her house found her body by a fence at the back of her East 28th Street property.

Evidence including fingerprints and DNA would lead police to charge Kirkland in Bassham's killing, according to testimony at his preliminary hearing Friday afternoon.

Police charged Kirkland with criminal homicide, first-degree murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering and possessing an instrument of crime in Bassham's death. Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro held Kirkland for court on all charges following Friday's hearing.

Bassham died of multiple sharp-force trauma, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said following autopsy.

The weapon suspected of being used to kill Bassham was never found, detectives testified on Friday.

A lawyer visit and collected evidence

Madurski testified under questioning by Assistant District Attorney J. Robert Ferguson that, as detectives were at Kirkland's residence looking for Bassham on the morning of her disappearance, they were notified that Kirkland had gone to a lawyer's office and stated that he was a suspect in a stabbing. Police took Kirkland into custody from the office and transported him to UPMC Hamot for treatment of a laceration to his hand, according to the detective.

Erie resident Gordon D. Kirkland, 45, was held for court Friday on first-degree murder and other charges in the fatal stabbing of Autumn Bassham at her East 28th Street residence on Sept. 19.

Madurski testified that a window of Bassham's home was ajar and a window screen was on the ground when police first arrived there. They found fingerprints on windows and blood droplets in the driveway, as well as a blood trail that led from the home and along other east Erie streets before ending a block-and-a-half from Kirkland's home, according to his testimony.

Madurski said police also located surveillance video that showed Kirkland near Bassham's home around the time a relative of Bassham's first reported to another relative, at about 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, that Bassham was gone from the residence.

Detective Sgt. Nick Stadler, a member of the Erie Bureau of Police Identification Unit, testified that DNA testing determined that the blood found in the home's driveway was Bassham's, that blood found in other areas away from the home was Kirkland's, and that blood found in areas near Bassham's body was a mixture of DNA that could include Kirkland's DNA.

DNA was also extracted from fingernail clippings taken from both of Bassham's hands at autopsy, and they contained a mixture of DNA that testing determined could include Kirkland's DNA, according to Stadler's testimony.

Earlier incident leads to probation

Madurski testified under questioning by Kirkland's lawyer, Eric Hackwelder, that Kirkland and Bassham had been in a relationship that reportedly ended shortly before her death.

The earlier incident between the couple that Bassham's family referenced to police when Bassham was first reported missing on Sept. 19 was not addressed during Friday's preliminary hearing. But according to police and court records, Kirkland was accused in February 2021 of pulling a gun on Bassham and forcing her from her residence.

Bassham managed to escape from Kirkland and flagged down a motorist for help before police arrived, according to investigators.

Kirkland was charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint and possession of a weapon in that incident. He pleaded guilty to the charges in September 2021 and was sentenced to two years of probation, according to court records.

According to other court records, Bassham obtained a protection from abuse order against Kirkland in April 2019. That order expired in October of that year.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie man held for court on 1st degree murder in woman's fatal stabbing