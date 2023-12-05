Police: Fingerprints, video help ID suspect who used note to rob west Erie Rite Aid store

Erie police detectives said a discarded jacket, fingerprints and video led to the identification of a suspect in the robbery of a westside Rite Aid store on Nov. 28.

The suspect, 57-year-old Raymond J. Churilla Jr., whom police listed as homeless, was taken into police custody on Monday night and was awaiting arraignment Tuesday morning on charges including three felony counts of robbery in the robbery of the Rite Aid store at 163 W. 26th St. on Nov. 28 at about 10:10 a.m.

No one was reported injured in the robbery, in which a few hundred dollars was stolen from the pharmacy, according to investigators.

A mask and a note

Erie police said after the robbery that a man wearing a blue mask walked into the Rite Aid and handed a note to a store employee. Officers who responded to the robbery found the note on the counter, which read, "I have a gun!! Hand me all the cash in the drawer! No chip!!", detectives who filed the charges against Churilla wrote in his criminal complaint.

Investigators found surveillance video in the area of the robbery which showed the suspect removing a red jacket he was wearing and disposing of it near a parked vehicle. Police recovered the jacket and found items in it that included a handwritten note, a debit card and a pack of cigarettes, according to information in the complaint.

Fingerprints lifted from the items found with the discarded jacket were examined and showed preliminary indications that they belonged to Churilla, investigators wrote. Police said the build of the suspect as seen on surveillance video was consistent with Churilla, whose features include a pronounced and angled nose, according to information in the complaint.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Police: Fingerprints help ID suspect in west Erie pharmacy robbery