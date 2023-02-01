Police, fire departments responding to incident in a Lexington neighborhood

The Lexington police and fire departments are responding to an apparent incident in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood of Lexington.

Police were called around 11 a.m. to the area of Devonport Drive. Information from the Lexington Fire Department’s dispatch screen indicates multiple fire department vehicles were called to the 2200 block of that street, including an ambulance.

It wasn’t immediately clear why officials were on the scene, but police seemed focused on an apartment building in the 2200 block of Devonport Drive.

The investigation didn’t restrict access to any nearby roads, though the parking lot for the apartment building was blocked off by police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.