POLICE & FIRE NEWS: Apartment damaged in morning fire

May 24—An unattended stove led to a fire that damaged an apartment unit near Goshen on Monday morning.

Goshen firefighters responded to the scene at 2626 Alpine Fir Lane around 7:40 a.m., and the fire was found in a first-floor apartment, said Scott Thomas, chief fire investigator.

Thomas said food cooking on a stove was left unattended for a brief time, caught fire and grew out of control in the apartment.

At least one person was in the apartment at the time, and they apparently escaped safely. But, a person on a second-floor apartment was injured. They had jumped from a balcony to escape the smoke in the building, Thomas said. That person was taken to a local hospital.

The apartment was heavily damaged, though the rest of the building was largely spared. Thomas said firefighters were able to keep the fire from extending into other units of the approximately 16-unit building.

"We were pretty lucky," Thomas said.

The fire was brought under control in about 35 minutes, he said.

HOUSE FIRE

Four people, including a firefighter, were injured during a house fire in Elkhart on Sunday.

Elkhart firefighters responded to the scene at 1824 Oakland Ave. around 6:15 a.m., a news release from the Elkhart Fire Department shows.

As crews worked to douse the blaze at the two-story house, they rescued a woman from the roof. The woman told them her child was still inside. Firefighters searched the house until they found and rescued the child along with another adult, the release shows.

Meanwhile, firefighters also learned one of their own had gone missing or was down at the scene. After a quick search, the firefighter was found and escaped the fire, according to the release.

All four people were initially treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital for further treatment, the release shows.

The fire was brought under control in about 50 minutes. The cause is under investigation.

ARRESTS

—Jose Becerra Martinez, 27, 315 S. 26th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license around 12:55 a.m. Monday. Police said Becerra Martinez ran from the stop at Elkhart Road and Westwood Drive, and when he was caught, officers learned he was intoxicated, according to a report.

Story continues

—Keyla Ramos, 24, 602 E. Washington St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Ramos was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.

—Cintia Salas-Diaz, 34, Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Ind. 15 north of the Indiana Toll Road around 3:05 a.m. Sunday.

—Derrick Hall, 31, 67672 C.R. 31, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a call in the 16000 block of Daisy Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday.

—Zachary Harrison, 37, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of domestic battery and strangulation after police responded to an incident in the 18000 block of Joan Kay Lane around 7 p.m. Friday.

—Trevor Jacobs, 20, Howe, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, as well as for warrants after police said he fled a traffic stop at C.R. 600 North and Ind. 9 Friday. Jacobs allegedly led police on a pursuit until he stopped at C.R. 600 North and C.R. 250 East, police said in a report.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Goshen police responded to calls about a man threatening and harassing people around the 100 block of South Seventh Street around 1:50 p.m. Sunday. Police located the 39-year-old suspect. He was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for a condition, and a request for a disorderly conduct case against him was sought through the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Elkhart County police investigated a man on allegations of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and residential entry after police responded to a call about the man trying to enter a home, 15148 C.R. 44, in Benton around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The male was later released, police said in a report.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Jessica Graves, Millersburg, reported to Elkhart County police the tires were slashed on her motorcycle while it was parked at her home, 200 Maple St., sometime between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday.

BURGLARIES

—Ronald Davidhizer reported to Elkhart County police a burglary to a home, 22010 Mississippi Ave., around 4:55 p.m. Sunday.

—Kimberly Newman reported to Elkhart County police comic books were stolen during a break-in to her home, 22073 Mississippi Ave., in the Dunlap area sometime between 6 p.m. May 19 and Thursday afternoon.

THEFTS

—Cameron Weible reported to Elkhart County police Sunday a catalytic converter was stolen from a car while it was parked at 17664 U.S. 20 near Goshen sometime within the past month.

—Nacy Wyatt, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a Jeep Sahara was left abandoned outside her home, 53192 Pine Brook Drive, around 12:05 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was found to be stolen from Cass County, Michigan. The case is under investigation.

—William McKeown, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police his 2020 Chrysler Pacifica was stolen from the driveway of his home, 53374 Pine Brook Lane, around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

—Monica Lomas, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police her SUV was stolen from her home, 58096 Goldenrod Trail, sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was later found at C.R. 18 and Hidden Meadow Trail, police said.

—Staff at Camping World reported to Elkhart County police Friday a trailer was picked up from a storage lot, 15655 C.R. 38, but was never delivered to its destination in Florida on May 2.

HIT-AND-RUN

Lisa Culley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without contacting Culley.

FRAUD

Trent Klotz, Syracuse, reported to Elkhart County police Friday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between May 5 and May 7.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Jeffrey Scherer, 51, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody May 18.