Police, fire officials warn Mass. residents fireworks laws will be strictly enforced

May 22—With the weather warming up and the long Memorial Day weekend approaching, police and firefighters are warning residents that fireworks are illegal to use and possess in Massachusetts.

Some communities, such as Lawrence, have strict noise ordinances. Violators in Lawrence are subject to a $200 fine for each violation, police said.

Lawrence residents are urged to report fireworks and noise complaints by sending emails to Loudnoise@lawpd.com and Disorder@lawpd.com, police said.

"It is illegal to bring fireworks into Massachusetts, even if they were legally purchased elsewhere," state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a safety alert issued by his office and State Police.

Fireworks complaints received by the Lawrence Police Department increased more than 400 percent from 2019 to 2020. There were 159 such complaints in 2019 and 810 in 2020, according to police.

The State Police bomb squad had a 63 percent increase in fireworks calls from 2019 to 2020, State Police said.

In the past decade, there were 941 major fire and explosion incidents involving illegal fireworks in Massachusetts, officials said. Those incidents resulted in 12 civilian injuries, 42 firefighter injuries and an estimated loss of $2.1 million, according to the state fire marshal's office.

State troopers will work with local police and fire departments to "to intercept fireworks being brought into the state illegally," said State Police Colonel Christopher Mason. Illegal fireworks will also be seized during routine traffic stops, he said.

"We don't want a repeat of the huge increase in resident complaints we experienced last year," Mason said.

In 2020, during a four-day, similar fireworks enforcement operation, State Police said they issued 47 criminal summonses.

This year's enforcement operation has already started and will last longer than last year's, Mason said.

In 2020, many fireworks displays planned by communities were cancelled due to the pandemic. This summer, such shows are expected to return as COVID-19 vaccinations increase and infection and death rates drop.

"There will be supervised displays of fireworks this year unlike last year, so we encourage you to leave the fireworks to the professionals," Ostroskey said. "Fireworks are illegal because they are dangerous."

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.