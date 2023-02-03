Police fire pepper spray into fleeing truck

Feb. 3—Police shot into a Zionsville man's truck after he tried to escape through a field, authorities said Friday.

A bystander called 911 just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday to say that a truck hauling a U-Haul trailer was blocking the intersection of County Road 700 East and Royal Run Boulevard, and the driver was unresponsive.

Police awoke the man, but he would not follow instructions, Boone County Sheriff's Cpt. Jeremy McClaine said Friday.

"When they knocked on the window to make contact with him, he drove into the field," McClaine said.

Michael Cebeda, 39, Zionsville, was uninjured when police fired glass-breaking and pepper ball rounds through the truck window, but he was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Boone County Jail, McClaine said.

Cebada's preliminary charges are resisting law enforcement; criminal recklessness; possession of marijuana; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Cebada told police he had been working and awake for 24 hours, McClaine said.