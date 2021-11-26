Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Iranian city

·1 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of people in a central Iranian city who were protesting to demand government action over a drought, media reported.

Some videos on social media appeared to show police and protesters clashing in the dry bed of the Zayandehrud River. The video corresponded to known features of the area, though original posters of the material could not be immediately reached by The Associated Press. Other videos showed similar unrest in nearby streets of Isfahan.

Iranian semiofficial Fars news agency said a heavy force brought the gathering of some 500 people in Isfahan to an end. A separate report carried by semiofficial Tasnim agency said unknown perpetrators had damaged a pipeline that transfer waters from Isfahan to other provinces last night.

Farmers reportedly ended a nearly weeks-long protest in the area on Thursday, after authorities promised to compensate them for losses suffered in drought-stricken areas of central Iran.

Drought has been a problem in Iran for some 30 years, but it has worsened over the past decade, according to the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization. The Iran Meteorological Organization says that an estimated 97% of the country now faces some level of drought.

The farming area around Isfahan was once well supplied by the Zayandehrud river, but nearby factories have increasingly drawn on it over the years. The river once flowed under historic bridges in Isfahan’s city center, but is now a barren strip of dirt.

In 2012, farmers clashed with police in a town in Isfahan province, breaking a water pipe that diverted some 50 million cubic meters of water a year to a neighboring province. Similar protests have continued sporadically since then.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan seeks extra defense budget amid China, N Korea concern

    Japan’s Cabinet on Friday approved a 770 billion yen ($6.8 billion) request for an extra defense budget through March to expedite the purchase of missiles, anti-submarine rockets and other weapons amid rising concern over the escalation of military activities by China, Russia and North Korea. The request, still pending parliamentary approval, brings Japan’s military spending for the current year to a new high of more than 6.1 trillion yen ($53.2 billion), up 15% from 5.31 trillion yen in 2020. The Defense Ministry says its “defense power reinforcement and acceleration package” is designed to speed up deployment of some of the key equipment from the 2022 budget request.

  • Mexico's drug war uses drones, human shields, gunships

    The Mexican government is rapidly running out of tools to control the expansion of the feared Jalisco cartel on the front lines of Mexico’s narco war in the western state of Michoacan and the stalled ground effort is being supplemented by an increasingly sophisticated aerial conflict. Jalisco, Mexico’s most militarily powerful drug gang, has begun organizing townspeople to act as human shields against army troops, which now just try to keep rival cartels apart.

  • Investors suing the Trump family have been allowed to view unreleased 'Celebrity Apprentice' footage to see if it proves they were sold a scam, report says

    Four investors accused members of the Trump family of promoting a multilevel-marketing company to them that cost them thousands of dollars.

  • Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy

    National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.

  • Peter Navarro Says He Wanted 'Baby' Dr. Anthony Fauci 'Strangled In His Crib'

    He appealed to former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to boot Fauci because Donald Trump was busy and "I'm an economics guy," he told Steve Bannon.

  • Michael Flynn Goes Full Tinfoil Hat With Bonkers New COVID-19 Theory

    Mysterious elites may be plotting to release a new virus because "their little plan with COVID didn't work," the former national security adviser said.

  • Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

    The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's assertion on Wednesday that the Philippines had committed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre, which was intentionally grounded at the Second Thomas shoal in 1999 to reinforce Manila's sovereignty claims in the Spratly archipelago. The Second Thomas Shoal, 105 nautical miles (195 km) off Palawan, is the temporary home of a small contingent of military aboard the rusty ship, which is stuck on a reef.

  • Jan. 6 Organizers Reportedly Used Burner Phones To Communicate With Eric Trump

    Rally organizers used phones bought with cash to speak with top Trump White House and campaign officials, according to a new report.

  • Senior Stimulus: Which Social Security Recipients Will Still Receive a Golden State Payment?

    There's still some confusion as to whether Social Security recipients will be receiving Golden State Stimulus II payments. It all depends on state guidelines, and only certain Social Security...

  • Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

    Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country in August, a statement said, adding that her arrival was part of a broader programme to evacuate and integrate Afghan citizens. U.S. photographer Steve McCurry took the picture of Gula when she was a youngster, living in a refugee camp on the Pakistan-Afghan border.

  • Anthony Fauci Nails Utter Absurdity Of Tucker Carlson’s ‘Ridiculous’ Attacks

    The infectious disease expert explained why he considers criticism from the Fox News personality a "badge of honor."

  • "Afghan girl" on 1985 cover of National Geographic evacuated to Italy

    Sharbat Gula, who became known internationally as "Afghan girl" after she was featured on a 1985 cover of National Geographic, has arrived in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday.Driving the news: Gula, who was pictured in National Geographic when she was 12 years old, was evacuated after appealing for help to leave the country following the Taliban's takeover in August, Draghi's office said. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Some fear China could win from US spat with Marshall Islands

    For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. The U.S. is refusing to engage the Marshallese on claims for environmental and health damage caused by dozens of nuclear tests it carried out in the 1940s and '50s, including a huge thermonuclear blast on Bikini Atoll.

  • Gautam Adani, the man who may soon be Asia's richest person, is a college dropout who survived the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks and says he was once kidnapped for ransom

    The port tycoon Adani's wealth rose by $55.3 billion in 2021, putting him $800 million shy of the net worth of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man.

  • 'Afghan Girl' from 1985 National Geographic cover is evacuated to Italy at age 49

    The "Afghan Girl," 49, just arrived in Rome. She was photographed in Pakistan in 1984, during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.

  • Eric Trump threatened to sue a website after it suggested he spoke to Jan. 6 organizers on burner phones

    Trump threatened to sue a website for defamation after it suggested that he used burner phones to communicate in the run-up to Jan. 6.

  • Putin Pushes Confrontation With NATO as Hardliners Prevail

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin is an expert at bluffing and keeping the West on its toes, pushing relations to the edge before pivoting without warning. But, hemmed in and fuming, he is deadly serious about being heard on Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft Power

  • Roger Stone Answers DOJ Tax Suit. Surprise: He Blames Robert Mueller.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty Images“This case would never have been brought if it didn’t involve Roger Stone.”So begins MAGA die-hard Roger Stone’s long-awaited response to a lawsuit the Justice Department filed seven months ago, accusing him and his wife, Nydia, of evading tax payments and defrauding the U.S. government.The opening line tops an 11-page denial, which the Stones’ lawyers filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida—the same

  • Chances of a 'McMafia'-style investigation into Trump's Scottish golf courses are fading after a legal ruling

    A judge's decision means Scottish ministers won't be forced to decide whether to pursue a money-laundering investigation against the former president.

  • Canada tells Boeing its bid for C$19 billion fighter jet contract falls short - source

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -In a surprise move, Canada has told Boeing Co that its contender for a multi-billion dollar fighter jet contract does not meet the required standard, a defense source said on Thursday. This means only Lockheed Martin Corp and Sweden's Saab AB are left in the race to supply 88 jets. Ottawa says it intends to make a decision next year on a contract that could be worth up to C$19 billion ($15 billion).