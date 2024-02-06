Police fire tear gas as hundreds protest in Haiti

STORY: Riot police fired tear gas in Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince on Monday as Haitians protested against Prime Minister Ariel Henry for failing to tackle crime and gang violence.

Motorists were seen siphoning fuel out of vehicles to stoke the burning barricades.

The protests come as the country’s security crisis deepens.

A power vacuum after Haiti’s last president Jovenel Moise was assassinated, allowed gangs to rise up.

Local residents – caught in clashes between the two major gang alliances, police and vigilantes – often face indiscriminate killing, rampant sexual violence, lootings, and other acts of violence.

One man told Reuters people have had enough:

“It’s been three years since (former Haitian President) Jovenel Moise was assassinated. (Prime Minister) Ariel Henry is the head of the government. He has done absolutely nothing for the population. Insecurity is everywhere, the roads are destroyed, no one can go on with their daily life. We are not here today to wage a war against Ariel Henry, to replace him with someone else. We are here today to wage a war against the system. This time it is a battle for us, for the Haitian people.”

A UN-approved mission for Kenyan police officers to be sent to Haiti was rejected last week, throwing in doubt multinational efforts to tackle gang violence in the Caribbean nation.

The UN says nearly half of Haiti’s population is going hungry as the conflict prevents food and aid from moving across the country and some 300,000 people are internally displaced due to the violence, according to the head of Human Rights Watch.