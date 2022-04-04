Police fired fatal shot that killed toddler in hostage situation, Kansas officials say

A 2-year-old girl was shot and killed by a Missouri police officer accused of firing one round into a camping trailer during a hostage situation, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The Baxter Springs Police Department showed up to the Kansas home at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, March 26 “after a woman called 911 requesting help ... due to an ongoing domestic disturbance,” officials said.

When officers knocked on the door of the pull-behind camper trailer, the KBI says, 37-year-old father Eli Crawford opened the door then “slammed it back shut” after seeing it was police.

His daughter, 2-year-old Clesslynn J. Crawford, reopened the door, and as she did so, authorities say, her mother ran from the home. That’s when Crawford stepped out and fatally shot the mom, identified by the KBI as Taylor D. Shutte, 27, of Webb City, Missouri.

“He also began shooting at the four responding officers,” officials said in a March 28 news release.

Baxter Springs police officers “retreated to a safe distance without returning fire,” the KBI said, as Crawford continued shooting at them. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Joplin Police Department’s S.W.A.T. Team, the KBI and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to provide backup.

Crawford is “believed to have used several guns to fire over 90 rounds” at authorities, the KBI said in the original statement. And, at about 9:25 p.m., one officer fired one round into the residence.

Authorities later found Crawford, Shutte and Clesslynn all dead with gunshot wounds.

A little over a week later, the KBI released some preliminary findings as the investigation continues.

State investigators say Shutte was shot by Crawford several times before she died, and authorities believe Crawford died by suicide.

Their toddler, Clesslynn, was fatally shot by the round a Joplin police officer fired into the home.

“Clesslynn was full of life and had a very bubbly personality. She was very loving and always happy,” her obituary states. “She was extremely smart for her age and loved putting a smile on everyone’s face. Clesslynn loved Minnie Mouse, her binky, and never passed up a chance to dance. She would talk to you for days and was the definition of ‘A BOSS BABY.’

“She always loved to cuddle, and although little, she was very fierce,” the obituary continues. “Clesslynn had the eyes of an angel and a smile that could warm anyone’s heart. There was never a dull moment around this sweet girl.”

The Joplin Police Department has placed the officer accused of firing the fatal shot on routine administrative leave, according to Joplin Globe.

“This is a horrific outcome to what had already started as a very tragic incident,” Police Chief Sloan Rowland said in a statement to the newspaper. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families involved and the surrounding community. We ask that you pray for the victims and everyone involved.”

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

The KBI says all findings will be sent to the Cherokee County Attorney to determine if any criminal charges will be filed once the investigation is complete.

Baxter Springs, in the southeast corner of Kansas, is about 15 miles west of Joplin.