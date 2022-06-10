An employee recently fired from Little Caesars Pizza tried to get her job back this week but wound up shooting and critically wounding the manager instead, court records state.

Cincinnati police arrested 27-year-old Angel Kidd on a felonious assault charge. They booked her into the Hamilton County Justice Center shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Dale Mallory ordered Kidd held without bond at least until she makes her first court appearance in the case, scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.

The shooting was reported at Little Caesars eatery on Vine Street in Hartwell on Tuesday night.

More: Fight at a Taco Bell staff meeting may have led to shooting, police say

Kidd “returned to the business after being fired and requested her job back,” police wrote in the sworn statement.

“After being told she would not be re-hired she began fighting the store manager in the parking lot. During the struggle (Kidd) pulled a gun and shot the store manager in the left leg. (She) fled the scene in a blue SUV.”

The manager was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition and underwent surgery, according to police.

An update on his condition was not immediately available Friday morning.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Fired worker shot Little Ceasers manager who refused to rehire her