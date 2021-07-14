Police, firefighters discover body in burned truck

Jul. 14—State and local law enforcement are investigating how a person ended up dead in a burned vehicle Tuesday night.

McAlester Police Det. Captain Shawn DeLana said it was very early in the investigation, but did confirm a body was found in a burned truck Tuesday night at a boat dock on Lake McAlester.

A witness who saw the blaze and called the fire in to authorities said the vehicle was already on fire with "stuff shooting out of it" when he saw it.

Agencies involved in the investigation are the McAlester Police Department, McAlester Fire Department, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.