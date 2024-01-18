1 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into train in Springfield

A person has been transported to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a train in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police officers and firefighters were dispatched around 5:04 a.m. to the 700 block of Burt Street on initial reports of a vehicle crashing into a train.

Tammy Chamberlain lives near the tracks. She told News Center 7 that the flashing red and blue lights in front of her home were what caught her attention this morning.

“I walked out front and (saw) it,” she said. “My heart about dropped.”

Dispatchers said medics transported one person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke to a Norfolk Southern spokesperson Wednesday morning who confirmed it was a Norfolk Southern train that was involved.

The train was stopped at the time of the crash, according to the spokesperson.

The train will now be inspected and then moved.

Video and photos from the scene show the vehicle, which sustained damage to the front end, being removed from the scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

