UPDATE: Police, firefighters call off search for man who jumped from pedestrian bridge

Lafayette firefighters, West Lafayette police, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office all turned out early Monday, July 3, 2023, to search for a man who was recorded on camera jumping from the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge. As of midday Monday, he has not been seen, and dive teams have not found a body, yet.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police and firefighters ended the river search about 11:50 a.m. Monday for a man who jumped from the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge into the Wabash River about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Police closed the pedestrian bridge Monday morning and used the span as a landing site for drones, police said.

The 31-year-old man who jumped is believed to be affiliated with Purdue University, West Lafayette police Lt. Jon Eager said.

Surveillance cameras on the bridge recorded the man jumping, Eager said. The man who jumped has not been seen since he jumped.

Police, firefighters and sheriff's deputies searched the river in the dark for the man, and they continued to search after sunrise, using drones to explore downstream, Eager said.

The water rescue teams searched downstream from the bridge and had exhausted the likely places that the man might be, Eager said.

Police continue to monitor the man's apartment in the event he returns to it, Eager said.

Police found a book with writing in it, but it is a foreign language and they have not yet translated the writing, Eager said.

Lafayette firefighters look over the railings of the pedestrian bridge Monday, July 3, 2023, while drive teams and dogs take a break search for a man who jumped from the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Lafayette, Indiana, about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with thoughts of harming themselves may call or text 988, a 24/7 lifeline number that connects the person to mental health professionals.

This story will be updated.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: UPDATE: Search called off for man who jumped from bridge