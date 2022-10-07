Police: Five arrested in Waterbury after search warrants lead to discovery of guns, large amount of heroin

Five people were arrested in Waterbury after officers located three guns and a large amount of heroin during the execution of two search warrants on Wednesday, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

The Waterbury Police Department Vice and Intelligence Unit, Gang Task Force Unit, Auto Theft Task Force Unit, Criminal Investigation Bureau, State Police Violence Crimes Task Force and parole officers from the CT Department of Corrections executed the search warrants at 26 Aetna St. and 159 Fieldwood Road in Waterbury.

Officers recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine containing six live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine containing 20 live rounds of ammunition, a Taurus 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and 11 live rounds of ammunition, 3,167 bags of heroin, 7.7 grams of crack cocaine and $7,695.

Five people were arrested as part of the investigation.

Raekwon Overstreet, 27, of Waterbury, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, violation of a large-capacity magazine, operation of a drug factory, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and s ale of 1 ounce or more of heroin.

Caleb Ferrucci, 26, of Waterbury, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, two counts of illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, violation of a large-capacity magazine, operation of a drug factory, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and sale of 1 ounce or more of heroin.

Tyreese Ferrucci, 30, of Waterbury, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, violation of a large-capacity magazine, operation of a drug factory, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and sale of 1 ounce or more of heroin.

Overstreet, Caleb Ferrucci and Tyreese Ferrucci are all convicted felons, which prohibits them from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

In addition, Christian Ferrucci, 26, of Waterbury, and Angelica Santos, 20, of Waterbury were both charged with operation of a drug factory, possession of a narcotic substance and sale of 1 ounce or more of heroin.

Overstreet and Caleb Ferrucci were put into custody of the CT Department of Corrections. Tyreese Ferrucci was held by the Waterbury Police Department in lieu of a $1 million bond pending his court arraignment on Thursday, Christian Ferrucci was also held by the Waterbury Police Department in lieu of a $1 million bond pending his court arraignment on Thursday, and Santos was held by the Waterbury Police Department in lieu of a $1 million bond and later provided a promise to appear by the State of CT Bail Commissioner.