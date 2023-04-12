Police: Five assailants force their way into home, steal dog and five puppies at knifepoint

Apr. 12—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown couple forced their way into an Upper Yoder Township home on Thursday and assaulted a mother and daughter before stealing a female dog and five puppies at knifepoint, authorities allege.

Upper Yoder Township police charged Rasheed Taylor, no age given, and his wife, Lathifya Taylor, 33, both of Millcreek Road, with robbery, burglary, terroristic threats, theft and simple assault.

According to a complaint affidavit, the Taylors and three others allegedly forced their way into a home in the 2200 block of Franklin Street, and stole a female micro bully dog, "Mimi," and a litter of five puppies valued at $50,000.

One of the robbers allegedly brandished a knife, shoved the woman homeowner against a wall and punched her in the jaw. Another robber allegedly shoved the woman's daughter into a wall.

All five fled the home in a red 2017 Kia SUV. Police are searching for the other three suspects.

The Taylors were arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on bond.