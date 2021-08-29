Police: Five hurt in Saturday night Albany shooting; Second shooting injures another

Steven Cook, The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y.
·1 min read

Aug. 29—ALBANY — Five people were hurt in a Saturday night shooting in Albany and a second shooting injured another, police said.

Injuries to all six appear non-life-threatening, police said.

In the first incident, officers responded to the area of Sherman Street and Henry Johnson Boulevard at around 10:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers soon found a 46-year-old man on the 100 block of Elk Street with a gunshot wound to his hand, police said. Officers then found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Staff at Albany Medical Center then notified police that two people, age 17 and 25, had arrived there with gunshot wounds, the 17-year-old to the upper leg and the 25-year-old to his back, police said.

A fifth person soon walked into Albany Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said.

The investigation then determined all five were shot during the incident on Sherman Street, near Henry Johnson Boulevard.

Police responded to the other shooting incident on Grand Street, near Madison Avenue at about midnight. Officers responded there for a report of shots fired and the victim, 31, soon entered the emergency room with gunshot wounds to his torso and ankle.

The two incidents remained under investigation Sunday and it was unknown if the incidents are connected, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from 367,911,870 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 28 out of 439,428,235 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 901,000 people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • U.S. starts troop withdrawal from Kabul; hits Islamic State with drone attack

    As Washington neared the end of its military involvement in the country with the Taliban militants it ousted 20 years ago back in power, the United States said it killed two Islamic State militants planning attacks in Afghanistan after a deadly suicide bombing outside the airport on Thursday. American officials also warned of a high risk of additional attacks by the group - enemies of both the West and Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers - as U.S. forces wind up their mission before a Tuesday deadline set by Biden.

  • Man grabs gun from dying 24-year-old son’s hands after gun battle with off-duty NYPD and opens fire

    As a man lay dying on a Bronx street from a shootout with police, his father snatched the gun from the son’s hands — and used it to continue the gun battle with cops, authorities said. Two off-duty cops spotted the son, Mike Rosado, 24, shooting at a man on Valentine Ave. near 180th St. in the West Bronx just after 4 a.m., police said. The father and son had been in an argument with a group of ...

  • Police arrest teen accused of stabbing, killing homeowner during break-in

    Las Vegas police have arrested teen accused of stabbing and killing a homeowner during a break-in.

  • Indictment accuses 2 officers of murdering Austin scientist

    Two Texas police officers, including one already under a murder indictment, were indicted Friday in the July 2019 shooting of an Austin scientist who neighbors reported as having a mental health crisis. A special Travis County grand jury indicted Austin police officers Christopher Taylor and Karl Krycia on murder and deadly conduct counts in the shooting death of Mauris de Silva.

  • Among those not surprised by ex-Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe’s conviction? His only sibling and oldest son

    The only thing more stunning than Bob McCabe’s sudden rise to power in Norfolk politics was his devastating fall from it. The Norfolk native was a little-known, 35-year-old police detective on his third marriage and not making much money when he was elected sheriff in 1993, surprisingly beating a longtime incumbent. He was soon hobnobbing with the city’s elite and powerful, enjoying a hefty ...

  • Missing Indiana teen Aaliyah Ramirez found safe in Florida

    Aaliyah disappeared walking to her bus stop on April 27, 2021, in Syracuse, Indiana.

  • A fatal shooting started over ‘staring’ in Hialeah. State drops case amid self-defense claim.

    Miami-Dade prosecutors have dropped the murder case against a 19-year-old Hialeah man who shot and killed a motorist after the man “was staring at him” at a gas station in August, a shooting captured on surveillance video.

  • Fort Worth man pleads guilty in death of Ole Miss student, won’t face death penalty

    Brandon Theesfeld was arrested in July 2019 for the slaying of Ally Kostial, 21, of St. Louis. Both were students at the University of Mississippi and had dated occasionally, authorities have said.

  • Former Professional Clown Charged in 30-Year-Old Cold Case Killing of Daughter

    Milwaukee County JailA man known for his work as “Silly the Clown” in southeast Wisconsin has been charged with the murder of his newborn daughter 30 years ago. Ronald Schroeder, 52, was taken into custody this week and charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of physical abuse of a child for the death of baby Catherine Schroeder in August 1991.The infant, not yet two months old at that time, was rushed to a hospital with what doctors determined to be shaken baby syndrome. Acco

  • Fort Worth phone store robbery led to discovery of $100 million conspiracy, feds say

    The investigation of a Fort Worth phone store robbery led to a much larger criminal conspiracy, officials say.

  • Watch: Man throws a punch and swings security posts at bystanders at a Florida airport

    The man, a military vet, cursed at airport employees and kicked over a yellow "wet floor" sign, causing it to snap in half.

  • Woman fights back alleged robber in Downey - Video

    Dashcam video shows a woman fight back against another woman who allegedly tried to rob her in the parking lot of a Downey shopping center.

  • Girl found dead in Richmond neighborhood according to Crime Insider

    Girl found dead in Richmond neighborhood according to Crime Insider

  • 2 brothers arrested; bodies found buried in Illinois yard

    Police discovered two containers Saturday in a backyard in suburban Chicago, a few days after a man told investigators that the bodies of his mother and sister were buried there years ago. The man and a brother were also arrested, though no charges were filed while police try to confirm the identities of the remains, said Lyons Police Chief Tom Herion. The investigation began after officers were called to conduct a wellness check Thursday at the home in Lyons, 12 miles (19 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

  • Sirhan Sirhan 'In Disbelief' Over Being Granted Parole 53 Years After RFK Assassination, Says Lawyer

    "It was very heartening," Sirhan Sirhan's attorney Angela Berry tells PEOPLE after her client received support from two of Robert F. Kennedy's sons in Friday's parole hearing

  • Jury convicts Colorado deputies in detox van death

    Jurors convicted Friday two former Colorado sheriff's deputies accused of causing the death of an intoxicated man by placing him on his stomach and squeezing him into a van to take him to a detox center. Former Boulder County sheriff's deputies James O'Brien, 52, and Adam Lunn, 39, were found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Demetrius Shankling, 23, in 2018, the Longmont Times-Call reported. O'Brien and Lunn had to press on the compartment door to close it, causing Shankling's leg to get wedged against the inside of the door, the affidavit said.

  • 134 Freeway Shuts Down In Glendale During Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation

    An armed woman was shot by authorities on the westbound 134 on Saturday. Kandiss Crone reports.

  • Mountain lion killed after attacking child in California

    A mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy and dragged the child across his front lawn in Southern California was shot and killed by a wildlife officer, authorities said Saturday. The 65-pound (30-kilogram) mountain lion attacked the boy while he was playing near his house Thursday in Calabasas and “dragged him about 45 yards" across the front lawn, said Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The boy suffered significant traumatic injuries to his head and upper torso but was in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital, Foy said.

  • South Carolina woman charged with murder after teenager dies, police say

    The young woman died two days after she was shot, according to the coroner’s office.