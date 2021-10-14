Police: Flagger threatened motorist with handgun in construction zone

Patrick Kernan, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·1 min read

Oct. 14—HAZLETON — A Scranton man is locked up after Hazleton police say he flashed a handgun at a driver while he was working as a flagger in a construction zone.

Andres Gregorio Merced, 27, was charged on Monday with felony counts of prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license, along with a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats and a summary count of disorderly conduct.

According to Hazleton City Police, a delivery driver reported that, while he was traveling on Church Street near Hemlock Street in the city, he was stopped for road work, and he engaged in a brief verbal altercation with a flagger in the work zone.

The flagger, who police later identified as Merced, allegedly lifted up his shirt to display a handgun, concealed in his waistband. The driver fled south, calling 911 after reaching his delivery.

When police made contact with Merced, they said he agreed that the altercation had taken place, but denied showing the gun.

Police say they found Merced to be in possession of a Springfield Armory 911 .380 ACP. He was taken into custody, and a records check showed he is a convicted felon and did not have a concealed weapons permit.

Merced was arraigned on Monday before Magisterial District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo Jr., who set Merced's bail at $25,000 straight cash, which court records show he was unable to pay.

Merced will remain locked up until his preliminary hearing on Oct. 21.

