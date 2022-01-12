Police find flamethrower, AR-15 style rifle in Kansas City man’s apartment after arrest

A Kansas City man is facing three felonies in federal court after he allegedly posted video messages threatening his associates with a flamethrower on Facebook, leading authorities to discover several weapons, including an AR-15 style rifle, in his residence.

Levi McCrorey, 19, is accused in a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in the Western District of Missouri of illegal firearm possession among other charges. He was arrested Friday and is currently being held in Jackson County jail.

Police began a surveillance operation of McCrorey last week based on an outstanding felony warrant that originated in Jackson County Circuit Court. During the investigation, authorities reviewed videos shared over Facebook in which McCrorey is allegedly seen brandishing a flamethrower while making threats to people who owed his brother money.

Investigators tracked McCrorey to a Kansas City apartment complex. When Kansas City police attempted to contact him outside of his building, he allegedly fled on foot, entered the apartment where he resided and ran out the back door before being arrested.

Officers were given consent by another resident to search the apartment, a detective wrote in court documents. A bag carried by McCrorey during his arrest was also searched. Altogether police found three handguns, a rifle fitted with a high capacity magazine and a green flamethrower. One of the handguns is believed by authorities to be fully automatic, court records state.