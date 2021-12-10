Police: Fleeing driver struck vehicles going wrong way on Highway 14

Dec. 9—NORTH MANKATO — A wanted man in a stolen pickup went the wrong way down Highway 14 while fleeing police and struck two vehicles, police say.

No one was injured in the crashes Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the North Mankato Police Department.

An officer allegedly spotted John Robert Olson, 37, of North Mankato, a little after 1 p.m. on Belgrade Avenue in a pickup that had been reported stolen from South Central College on Sunday.

Olson fled through upper North Mankato, police say. The chase was called off when Olson went east on westbound Highway 14. Olson reportedly struck two vehicles on the highway and kept going.

The stolen pickup was soon after spotted on West Mable Street near Riverfront Storage. Olson then allegedly got out and ran but was caught.

Olson is in the Nicollet County Jail awaiting new charges. He was wanted on multiple felony warrants.